Sunday's game features the Seattle Mariners (34-35) and the Chicago White Sox (31-41) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (4-3) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-7).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have won in 13, or 31.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (298 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

White Sox Schedule