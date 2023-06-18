The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .173 with a double and nine walks.

Barnhart has had a hit in 10 of 30 games this season (33.3%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .159 AVG .194 .213 OBP .333 .159 SLG .226 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 19/3 K/BB 10/6 1 SB 0

