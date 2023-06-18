Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364.
- In 47 of 62 games this season (75.8%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has an RBI in 19 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (43.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.303
|AVG
|.270
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.434
|SLG
|.322
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|11
|14/9
|K/BB
|17/10
|10
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
