Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.
- In 50.9% of his 53 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.3%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Burger has an RBI in 19 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.311
|AVG
|.157
|.357
|OBP
|.211
|.756
|SLG
|.386
|17
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Miller (4-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
