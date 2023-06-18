After hitting .235 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Happ has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (29.0%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .260 AVG .273 .383 OBP .396 .407 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 3 HR 2 22 RBI 11 40/24 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings