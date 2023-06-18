Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mariners.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .236 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (13 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.200
|AVG
|.269
|.275
|OBP
|.345
|.329
|SLG
|.513
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|10
|16/8
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (4-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
