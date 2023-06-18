The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (hitting .156 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .193.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 25 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (14.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.2%).

In 22.4% of his games this season (11 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .149 .333 OBP .221 .306 SLG .191 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 18/6 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings