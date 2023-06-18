The Chicago Cubs (33-37) will attempt to sweep the Baltimore Orioles (43-27) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (7-3) for the Orioles and Jameson Taillon (2-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (7-3, 4.74 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-4, 6.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.52, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.

Taillon is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Taillon will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles will send Kremer (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 4.74, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.434.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Kremer has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.

