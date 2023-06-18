Cubs vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (33-37) and the Baltimore Orioles (43-27) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on June 18.
The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (7-3, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (2-4, 6.52 ERA).
Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (315 total, 4.5 per game).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
|June 14
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 15
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 16
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
|June 17
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Matthew Liberatore
