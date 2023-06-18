The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.

In 78.1% of his games this year (50 of 64), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of 64 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 29 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .308 AVG .250 .390 OBP .311 .383 SLG .346 8 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 9 20/14 K/BB 19/10 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings