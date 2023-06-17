Ty France will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (34-34) on Saturday, June 17, when they battle Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The game's total has been set at 7 runs.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.38 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 15-9 (62.5%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Mariners went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

