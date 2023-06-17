Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (34-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (4-4) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have won in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 3-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (294 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox Schedule