Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki leads Chicago in total hits (54) this season while batting .274 with 19 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 37 of 53 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this year (32.1%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.261
|AVG
|.284
|.369
|OBP
|.363
|.364
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|11
|18/14
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
