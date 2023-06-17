Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

In 36.4% of his 33 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (21.2%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 33 games (15.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .174 AVG .137 .224 OBP .167 .174 SLG .392 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 2 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 21/2 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings