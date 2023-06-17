On Saturday, Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .248.

Madrigal has had a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits six times (16.2%).

In 37 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (21.6%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.1%).

In 29.7% of his games this year (11 of 37), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .258 AVG .234 .319 OBP .294 .318 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 6/3 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings