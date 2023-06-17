Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Orioles.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Happ enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Happ has had a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 68), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (29.4%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.269
|AVG
|.273
|.393
|OBP
|.396
|.420
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|39/24
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gibson (8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.90 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
