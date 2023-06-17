Gavin Sheets, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .229 with two doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .200 AVG .257 .275 OBP .337 .329 SLG .486 3 XBH 7 3 HR 5 13 RBI 10 16/8 K/BB 12/9 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings