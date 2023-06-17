Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has seven doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .260.
- Jimenez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 29 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 38), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (50.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 38 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.321
|AVG
|.194
|.357
|OBP
|.266
|.462
|SLG
|.431
|5
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/5
|K/BB
|25/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
