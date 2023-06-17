The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 17 games this season (44.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 38 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .243 AVG .301 .329 OBP .354 .459 SLG .534 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 15/8 K/BB 17/7 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings