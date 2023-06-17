Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 17 games this season (44.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 38 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.243
|AVG
|.301
|.329
|OBP
|.354
|.459
|SLG
|.534
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
