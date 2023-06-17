The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .244.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.6% of them.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.2%).

He has scored in 27 games this year (39.7%), including three multi-run games (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .258 AVG .231 .355 OBP .300 .483 SLG .388 15 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 22 20/13 K/BB 35/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings