Player prop bet odds for Ty France, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday (at 10:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.320/.539 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (62 total hits).

He's slashing .247/.330/.438 on the year.

Vaughn takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

France Stats

France has 72 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .279/.348/.430 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .237/.297/.422 slash line so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

