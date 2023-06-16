Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (33-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-40) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (0-1) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have won in 12, or 30.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win eight times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

