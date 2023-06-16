The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks compiled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +5000 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4000 12 November 27 Bears - +5000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of June 16 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.