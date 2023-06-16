Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Trey Mancini (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .237 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.270
|AVG
|.205
|.343
|OBP
|.260
|.404
|SLG
|.284
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|9
|28/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Irvin (1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
