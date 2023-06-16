Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • Zavala has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (21.9%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 32 games (15.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.174 AVG .146
.224 OBP .176
.174 SLG .417
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
2 RBI 8
20/3 K/BB 20/2
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Woo (0-1) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
