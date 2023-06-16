A quarterfinal is up next for Rebecca Marino in the Viking Classic Birmingham, and she will play Lin Zhu. Marino's odds are +2200 to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Marino at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Marino's Next Match

After getting past Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, Marino will meet Zhu in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.

Marino Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Marino beat No. 150-ranked Bektas, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Marino is 27-22 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Marino is 3-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Marino has played 49 matches and 23.3 games per match.

On grass, Marino has played six matches over the past year, and she has totaled 28.8 games per match while winning 49.7% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Marino has won 71.6% of her service games, and she has won 25.8% of her return games.

Marino has claimed 69.0% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 27.6% of her return games.

