Friday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 11 against the Giants) he went 0-for-3.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is hitting .198 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 25 of 55 games this season (45.5%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.5%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 30
.152 AVG .233
.264 OBP .307
.430 SLG .505
8 XBH 13
7 HR 7
13 RBI 15
31/12 K/BB 48/10
1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
