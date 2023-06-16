Friday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 11 against the Giants) he went 0-for-3.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .198 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 25 of 55 games this season (45.5%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.5%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .152 AVG .233 .264 OBP .307 .430 SLG .505 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 31/12 K/BB 48/10 1 SB 1

