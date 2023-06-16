Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Madrigal and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin on June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .245.
- In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Madrigal has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his 36 games this season.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.254
|AVG
|.234
|.319
|OBP
|.294
|.317
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
