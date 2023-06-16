Nick Madrigal and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin on June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .245.

In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Madrigal has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has not gone deep in his 36 games this season.

Madrigal has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%).

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .254 AVG .234 .319 OBP .294 .317 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 6/3 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings