Nick Madrigal and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin on June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .245.
  • In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Madrigal has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 36 games this season.
  • Madrigal has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.254 AVG .234
.319 OBP .294
.317 SLG .255
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
6/3 K/BB 6/4
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
