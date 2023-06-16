On Friday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 104th in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.263 AVG .273
.385 OBP .396
.415 SLG .397
11 XBH 11
3 HR 2
20 RBI 11
39/23 K/BB 33/24
3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.