Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .220.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including four multi-hit games (7.8%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Sheets has an RBI in 12 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.200
|AVG
|.239
|.275
|OBP
|.325
|.329
|SLG
|.437
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/8
|K/BB
|12/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Woo (0-1) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
