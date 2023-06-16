Donna Vekic 2023 Bett1open Odds
A quarterfinal is next up for Donna Vekic in the Bett1open, and she will play Elina Avanesyan. Vekic has the second-best odds to win (+550) at LTTC Rot-Weiss.
Vekic at the 2023 Bett1open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Vekic's Next Match
After defeating Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, Vekic will meet Avanesyan in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.
Vekic is listed at -350 to win her next contest against Avanesyan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Donna Vekic Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300
- Bett1open odds to win: +550
Vekic Stats
- In the Round of 16, Vekic was victorious 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Rybakina on Wednesday.
- Vekic has won one of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 31-18.
- Vekic is 3-2 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Vekic has played 22.2 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Vekic, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 22.6 games per match.
- Vekic, over the past year, has won 70.9% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vekic has won 73.2% of her games on serve and 33.3% on return.
