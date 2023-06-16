The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Swanson is batting .318 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has driven home a run in 20 games this season (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .303 AVG .223 .370 OBP .336 .439 SLG .354 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 20 RBI 9 32/14 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

