In the series opener on Friday, June 16, Cole Irvin will toe the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles (43-25) as they square off against the Chicago Cubs (31-37), who will answer with Kyle Hendricks. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cubs have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-2, 7.85 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (1-2, 3.09 ERA)

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 26, or 76.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Orioles have a 23-6 record (winning 79.3% of their games).

Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

