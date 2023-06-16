Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 74 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 302 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Hendricks has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill

