Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (31-37) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (43-25) at 2:20 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will give the ball to Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.09 ERA).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Cubs have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.
  • The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-16 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (302 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 10 @ Giants W 4-0 Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants L 13-3 Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
June 13 Pirates W 11-3 Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
June 14 Pirates W 10-6 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 15 Pirates W 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
June 17 Orioles - TBA vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles - Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 20 @ Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 21 @ Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.