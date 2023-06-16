Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .286.

Morel is batting .471 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (39.3%, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish).

Morel has had at least one RBI in 46.4% of his games this year (13 of 28), with two or more RBI seven times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .286 AVG .286 .311 OBP .365 .571 SLG .750 5 XBH 10 3 HR 8 9 RBI 14 15/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings