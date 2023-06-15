The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .268.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 29 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (9.1%).

He has scored in 21.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .274 AVG .263 .330 OBP .327 .405 SLG .414 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 17/6 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings