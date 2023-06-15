Today's WNBA schedule has three exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Atlanta Dream squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun host the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 8-2

8-2 ATL Record: 3-5

3-5 CON Stats: 82.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second)

82.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 83.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 7.3 APG) ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (15.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7.5

-7.5 CON Odds to Win: -344

-344 ATL Odds to Win: +259

+259 Total: 163 points

The Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever

The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U

The U Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 5-5

5-5 IND Record: 3-6

3-6 CHI Stats: 79.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)

79.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (sixth) IND Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Kahleah Copper (17.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.0 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 CHI Odds to Win: -158

-158 IND Odds to Win: +131

+131 Total: 159 points

The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm

The Storm go on the road to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 8-1

8-1 SEA Record: 2-6

2-6 LVA Stats: 91.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)

91.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third) SEA Stats: 74.8 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG)

A'ja Wilson (20.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG) SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (13.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -17.5

-17.5 LVA Odds to Win: -2704

-2704 SEA Odds to Win: +1192

+1192 Total: 168.5 points

