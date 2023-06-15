On Thursday, June 15 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (30-39) in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+125). A 9-run over/under is listed for the contest.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 56 times and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 18-16 (winning 52.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The White Sox have won in 12, or 31.6%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

