Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Michael Grove, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those games.

Chicago is 3-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 69 chances.

In nine games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 13-22 11-20 19-19 23-30 7-9

