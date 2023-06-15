Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After batting .220 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .253 with nine doubles and 11 walks.
- In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 48 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 48 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.244
|AVG
|.259
|.277
|OBP
|.304
|.278
|SLG
|.315
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/7
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Grove (0-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.28 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .305 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.