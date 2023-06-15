On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 53 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .282 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Suzuki will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 over the course of his last outings.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 29 .278 AVG .284 .387 OBP .363 .392 SLG .495 7 XBH 12 1 HR 5 10 RBI 11 14/13 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings