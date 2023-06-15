The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 22nd-ranked in the NFL as of June 18.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Packers games hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

As favorites, Green Bay was 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers went 3-3.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker totaled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +5000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +3000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +5000

Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.