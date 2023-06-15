Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.532) and total hits (66) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 41 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 66 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.254
|AVG
|.273
|.311
|OBP
|.326
|.541
|SLG
|.523
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|38/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an 8.28 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
