Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.313 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (18 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.248
|AVG
|.273
|.377
|OBP
|.396
|.381
|SLG
|.397
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|11
|39/23
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
