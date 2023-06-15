Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .262 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (27 of 36), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 18 games this year (50.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.190
|.357
|OBP
|.271
|.462
|SLG
|.413
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|17/5
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
