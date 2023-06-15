The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .262 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 75.0% of his games this year (27 of 36), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 18 games this year (50.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .321 AVG .190 .357 OBP .271 .462 SLG .413 5 XBH 8 3 HR 3 14 RBI 11 17/5 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings