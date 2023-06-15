On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks while hitting .265.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 109th in slugging.

In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .307 AVG .223 .376 OBP .336 .449 SLG .354 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 20 RBI 9 30/14 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings