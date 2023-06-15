On Thursday, June 15, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (30-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET. The Cubs will be seeking a series sweep.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (7-4, 2.42 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-5, 4.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 30 times and won 15, or 50%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Cubs won all of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Tucker Barnhart 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+320) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 5th

