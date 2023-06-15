Johan Oviedo will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .393.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (295 total).

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Stroman is trying to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Stroman is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo

