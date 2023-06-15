Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (30-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (7-4) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (3-5) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 30 times and won 15, or 50%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 10 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 295 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule